I'm Too Old To Join SDP - Babangida

Nigeria’s former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) has said if not for his old age, he would have joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a political party being led nearly mostly by those who worked with him as a military president.

Speaking when he received the executive of the party led by its national chairman of Chief Olu Falae who was Babangida’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation, at his Minna residence, however, endorsed the party as an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also asked the younger generation and women should give their support to SDP because, in his words, the party “is populated by men of integrity, men who when they work, they work well, when they speak, they speak well.”

The former military president tagged ‘Maradona’ over his shifty, dubious approach to politics told his guests: “If I hadn’t been too old, I would have loved to join the youth’s vanguard of your party. I have faith in the political party, for what it is and what it stands for.

“When I heard in the news that a party has come on board, the first thing that occurred to me was that the name sound familiar, so I made a decision that I will wait and see how it plays out, I was looking at how SDP will populate itself. And then the next pleasing thing that I heard was that it has people like Olu Falae, Professor Jerry Gana and Professor Adeniran.

“After that, I said this party is real because most of the names are names that I have known and I have worked with and for the sake of this country, so I said the party is smart to convince all these gentlemen to come and join them.

“That is why I did not hesitate to give direction to those who came me to seek advice on which direction to go.

“The security and well-being of Nigerians are very important and you have identified this in your programme so Nigerians must rally round you and support you to ensure that this is realizable.

“You must tell Nigerians what you intend to do for them because this is very important. The people must know if we vote SDP what do we expect so that it becomes politics of issues not politics of insult and name-calling.”