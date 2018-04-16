Nigerian Army Are Arresting Our People In Place Of Our Killers, Taraba Residents Cry Out

Residents of Taraba state have accused the Nigerian army of arresting fellow indigenes to replace militia group who are attacking and killings people in the state. The residents also revealed that the army has withdrawn all of its soldiers from various checkpoints in Takum Local Government Area.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, had in a statement said Danjuma and Gasama were arrested on Friday by troops deployed in a community in Takum for Operation Ayem Akpatuma following a tip-off. Nigerian Army

Condemning the statement made by the Army, Mr. Shiban Tikari, the Chairman of Takum LGA, described the statement by the Nigerian Army that Mr. Danjuma America and Danasabe Gasama who were arrested in Takum were perpetrators of crises in the Takum and Ussa council areas of Taraba State as a joke. He maintained that the Army is aiding the killers in attacking their communities.

He said, “We have been crying on top of our voice that army operatives of Operation Ayem Akpatuma were out for something. How come they have not told Nigerians about the arrest of the mastermind of the attack in Jandeikyula in the Wukari LGA where over 25 people were killed? They have not arrested those killing our people in villages since the killings in Takum and Ussa. These two boys they have arrested are indigenes of this area. Would they burn their houses and kill their own people?

He added, “We have told them the routes the attackers are using to attack us, but rather than go to these areas and arrest the armed Fulani militia attacking us, they have been busy harassing our people. As we speak, the Commanding Officer of the 93 Battalion Takum, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Gambari, has withdrawn all soldiers at various checkpoints inTakum LGA.”

Tikari said that the military should to stop diverting the attention of Nigerians from the main issues of their involvement in the attacks and killings going on in the state.

Similarly, Mr. Nashuka Ipeyen, the Chairman of the Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State, said Sunday that no fewer than four persons were killed in an attack at Sabon Gida community few hours after soldiers were withdrawn from the area.

He explained that an internally displaced person was slaughtered at Tunari, while three others were missing after they went to pack some of their valuables and get foodstuffs for their families," Mr. Ipeyen said.

He appealed to the people in the local government to avoid going to the hinterlands until the security situation in the area improves.

Tikari further revealed that he had earlier petitioned the investigative panel on the action of the military on the conspiracy of the military with bandits to kill people in the state.