No Pastor Can Set A Financial Qualification To Entering Heaven, Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, an ex-media aide to the former president of Nigeria, Mr Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the statement credited to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, that people who don’t pay tithes won’t make heaven.

Pastor Adeboye had reportedly at this month’s Holy Ghost Service told his congregation that, “I want to give every one of you pastors an opportunity to repent tonight.

“And then to go back, immediately after this convention, to restitute your ways with your congregation. Make it clear to them…Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven, full stop.”

But Omokri who also claimed to be a pastor in a series of tweets on Sunday disagreed with the postulations of the General Overseer.

He argued that payment of tithes is not one of the conditions stipulated in the Bible for ‘making heaven’

The tweet read, “The only qualification Jesus gave for entry to heaven is that you should be born again then born of water and the Spirit.

“No pastor can set a financial qualification to entering heaven.

“Paying tithes has nothing to do with entering heaven. Such pastors should read 1 Timothy 6:5-6.” Reno Omokri