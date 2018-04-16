One Person Allegedly Killed, As Police, Shiites Members Clash In Abuja

One person allegedly died on Monday in Abuja during a bloody clash between the Nigeria Police and Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

The clash followed Police attempt to stop members of IMN, popularly known as Shittes from further using Unity Fountain as venue for their peaceful sit-out to protest the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky since 2015.

It was earlier reported that the police had stopped the #BringBackOurGirls campaign team from using the venue.

Palpable fear and tension has enveloped the nation's capital as Police later embarked on manhunt for the fleeing Shiites members after the bloody clash at the Unity Fountain. Shiites members clash with police in Abuja

Members of the group were said to have gathered but were prevented from gaining entry into the fountain which has been condoned off by armed policemen following a directive by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar Bello.

It was gathered that police fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters at close range injuring many of them.

In response, the protesters to also pelted the police officers with any object they can lay their hands on.

The protesters remained defiant despite being sprayed with hot water from water cannon vehicle while many were beaten to a stupor.

One of the protesters was said to have been hit by a stray bullet but this could not be confirmed as at time of this report.

Vehicles parked along the roadside were not spared in the melee as glasses were vandalised and smashed.