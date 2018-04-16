Trump To Host Buhari On April 30

U.S. President Donald Trump will host President Muhammadu Buhari in White House on April 30, 2018.

The White House said in an announcement on Sunday, April 15, that President Donald Trump will discuss issues related to the promotion of economic growth and fighting terrorism with his Nigerian counterpart during the meeting.

The statement released by the White House read, “The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity.”

This would be the second meeting between the two presidents.

Sahara Reporters had reported that the two leaders first met on the side lines of the United Nations General Assembly, during a luncheon Trump held for a select group of African leaders in September 2017.

Sahara Reporters had also reported that the State Department under Trump approved the sale of 12 high-technology attack planes and equipment worth $600 million to Nigeria last year after the Obama administration halted the sale because of accusations that Nigeria’s Air Force was bombing civilians. President Muhamadu Buhari and US President Donald Trump