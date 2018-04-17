2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Chief Olu Falae on Tuesday visited former president Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The meeting, which was held behind closed doors also had in attendance former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, two-times Ogun governorship candidate, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka and an SDP governorship aspirant, Sina Kawonise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2018

Falae who have been visiting stakeholders in Nigeria ahead of 2019 general election arrived at Obasanjo's penthouse around 12 p.m and went straight to the meeting which was held behind closed door.

Obasanjo, who has become one of the frontline critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been pushing for the creation of a formidable coalition to form what he called ‘third force’ with capacity to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP did not win 2019 general election.

It is believed that the former president’s meeting with Falae is related to the formation of the coalition. Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo The Nation

SaharaReporters, New York

