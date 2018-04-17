Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and activist, Barrister Festus Keyamo as the spokesperson of his 2019 Campaign Organisation, according to the copy of a letter circulating on Tuesday.  The appointment letter dated 16th of April 2018 was signed by former governor of Rivers State and Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2018

As stated in the letter, the appointment of Keyamos was to aid the president in getting the nomination of his party as its presidential candidate and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election

Keyamo has been an ardent defender of the Buhari administration.

President Muhammadu Buhari had before he went to the United Kingdom last Monday disclosed his intention to seek re-election for another term of office in the 2019 general election at the National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

