INEC To Employ Ex-Corp Members As Ad-hoc Staff In Sen. Melaye’s Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission has indicated that former members of National Youth Service Corps will be employed as ADHOC staff to execute the ongoing recall of the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Mr. Dino Melaye. This information was contained in a letter signed by the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, which was obtained by Sahara Reporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission has indicated that former members of National Youth Service Corps will be employed as ADHOC staff to execute the ongoing recall of the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Mr. Dino Melaye.

This information was contained in a letter signed by the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, which was obtained by Sahara Reporters.

“As part of preparation for the conduct of signature verification exercise for the recall of Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, there is need to engage interested ex-corpers as AVPOD/RPOS”, the letter partly reads.

The commission further said that the ex-corps members must be those who were discharged from 2015 to date.

As part of requirements, applicants are to attach the photocopy of their NYSC Discharged certificate along with an application letter addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Kogi State Headquarters through the Electoral Officer.

According to the letter, the notice of application lasted for just five days, April 11 to April 16, 2018.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the electoral commission has fixed the last Saturday of April for the commencement of the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye after getting a court ruling to carry on with the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye.

