N3.2bn Fraud: NDIC Deputy Director Testifies in Ex-Gov. Kalu's Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday put Deputy Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Mr. Chidi Chukwuka, in the dock to tender documents indicating how former governor Orji Uzor Kalu diverted public funds to his private company, Slok Nigeria Limited, when he was the governor of Abia State.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, the witness said funds were moved from the joint account and major account of Abia State Government domiciled in UBA and then to Slok Nigeria Limited.

The amount moved without being accounted for, according to him, are: N120,000,000; N17,625,000; N4,660,000 and N7,000,000. EFCC Logo

According to the document presented, the cheques used to withdraw the aforementioned sums were in the name of the Chief of Staff of Abia State during Kalu's administration, Theodore Orji.

Investigations carried out indicated that the account was opened in 1999 by Orji Uzor Kalu while he was still the Governor of Abia State, the witness said.

Chukwuka also said that he handled the petition from Abia Leaders Forum in 2006 which led to the case.

He said that the petition alleged misappropriation of government funds by the Kalu, the properties the Governor was holding in Nigeria, the governor tampered with Ecological funds, the $700,000 (valued in 2018 as $1,289,000) property obtained in Maryland, USA through public fund, the Governor being an executive member of a company among other issues.

However, Jacob sought for an adjournment to enable him to certify some documents, which would be tendered through the witness but have not been certified.

Counsel to the first and second defendants, Professor Awal Kalu, SAN and K.C Nwofo, SAN said they will not oppose the adjournment provided the prosecution will undertake that this will be the last one he will ask for.

Justice Mohammed Idris, therefore, adjourned the case to 24th April 2018 for the witness to furnish the court with more document.