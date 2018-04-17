Nigerian Govt, Agip Partner On National Oil Contingency Plan

Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and the federal government have concluded preparations to activate a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2018

Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and the federal government have concluded preparations to activate a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP).

Director-General of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Peter Idabor said the NOSCP would take care of oil spill management in the Nigerian environment, as well as the responsibility of ensuring timely, effective response to clean up and remediation.

Since the last revision of the NOSCP document in 2010, two activations were done in 2011 and 2013; the latter helping to clean up a spill in Bonga- off the Lagos coast.

Between 2011 till date, Reuters says the two key players in the Niger Delta, Shell and Eni, have reported 1,010 and 820 spills respectively. Idabor said the 2018 NOSCP is in accordance with the international convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, and Response Co-operation, which was signed in 1990.

Though no major oil spill was mentioned, the NOSDRA DG said, the activation exercise will test the effectiveness of the incident management structure and assess the emergency preparedness of major stakeholders in oil spill containment, among others.

The 2010 NOSCP, creates three tiers of clean-up. First, the cooperative plan or Clean Nigeria Associates needs the effort of two or more companies. The government plan is activated in response to a major spill.

According to the NOSCP document, the government or national plan provides the organizational structure, command and control, communication network and information service to ensure that Government can be kept fully informed of any spill occurrence, monitor the spill response and intervene when required so as to cope with all spills which threaten the Nigerian environment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Nigeria To Lose 30,000 Barrels Of Oil Daily As Addax Workers Begin Strike
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
NNPC NNPC Signs Contracts For 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Elections Fuel Scarcity A Greater Concern Than Elections, Some Kogi Residents Say
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Pipeline Vandalism Is An Act Of Economic Sabotage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Commit To Oil Market Rebound By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Malabu $1.3 Billion Scandal: Dutch Investigators Question Shell Officials
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Pro-Buhari Senators Threaten To Challenge Saraki Over Ban Order
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion All Said, Why Should I Vote Out Buhari?
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Recovers N216m From “Swiss Golden” Fraudsters
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Business Globacom, Chief Marketing Officer Hit With $6.7m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nwude Forged Documents To Sell Forfeited Property - Witness
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Over $30bn Looted By Buhari, Cronies – Omokri
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Lecturer Threatens To Forsake Nigeria Over Reduction In 'Rank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Criticized My Husband Out Of My Sense Of Justice - Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Syria Downs Most Missiles Of US, UK, France, And Russia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM One Person Allegedly Killed, As Police, Shiites Members Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Too Old To Join SDP - Babangida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Falana Urges Shiites To Keep Protesting Until El-Zakzaky Regains Freedom
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad