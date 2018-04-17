Police Arrest 33 Shiite Members In Continuous Attack

The Nigeria Police Force has continued to arrest more Shiites members after a showdown that went down between the two organizations yesterday. Part of those arrested was National Publicity Secretary of Concerned Nigerians, Theophilus Abu Agada who joined the protesting Shiite members.

The Police had yesterday, Monday, open fire on peaceful protesters who are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim Yaqoub El-Zakzaky.

Continuing its attack on members of Shiite, the police today launched an unprovoked attack at a peaceful rally of the free zakzaky shiites members at Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

It was gathered that the police fired tear gas and live shots on the protesters.

Also, Theophilus Abu Agada of the Concerned Nigeria movement and 33 others have been arrested and are currently in the detention of the police.

In a chat with SaharaReporters, Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigeria explained that him and his team were observing the rally and addressing the protesters when the police attacked them.

Zakzaky, head of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has been in government custody since troops clashed with his followers in the northern city of Zaria in December 2015 despite court orders that he should be freed. Shiite members protest National Publicity Secretary of Concerned Nigerians, Theophilus Abu Agada