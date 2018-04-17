Rufus Giwa Poly Announces Resumption Date, Fines Students N12,000 Each Over Protest

Ondo state government-owned Rufus Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO), has asked its students to return to campus for academic activities after a break of three months.

Banji Alabi, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Polytechnic announced the resumption of academic activities at the institution in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Akure.

Our correspondent reported that the students shut down Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo on The 23rd of January 2018 following a violent protest.

The students had protested over the newly introduced "No school, fee No examination" policy of the school’s management.

However, in the course of the protest, the students also destroyed some of the school’s properties including the ICT building.

A committee set up by the government to look into the destruction at the school had told Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that the students damaged properties worth N168 million during their protest.

In the statement, Mr Alabi said the Rufus Giwa Poly was re-opening for academic session on the order of the Ondo state government after series of consultation.

He added that new and returning students and have been asked to resume on April 30th and May 14th, 2018.

The Chairman of the Governing Council also revealed that the returning students will pay a sum of N12, 000 as reparation fee and will be accompanied by a certificate of good behavior.

He, however, maintained that the school would put in place mechanisms in order to prevent future occurrence that could lead the students in destroying school properties.

"After due consultations with the Governor of Ondo State, the governing council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic has authorized the re-opening of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic. All new students (ND 1 & HND 1) are to resume on Monday April 30th 2018. Returning students are to resume on the 14th of May 2018.

“Returning students are expected to make a payment of N12, 000 as reparation fees and a certificate to the effect that they will henceforth be of good behavior and comply with all rules and regulations of the school.

"The letters are to be signed by a prominent member of society e.g JP, Members of the state House of Assembly, Civil Servants not below the rank of a permanent secretary chairman of the local government council or a legal practitioner

“As we advance in our mission to reposition Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, the Governing Council wishes to acknowledge the cooperation of various stakeholders with on-going consultations and the tasks ahead.

“As we work to ensure the commencement of what we hope would be a seamless academic calendar, we require the continuing good faith, patience and commitment of stakeholders.

"In deconstructing the old order, we would require concessions, sacrifice and tolerance towards changes that may occur. We cannot successfully rebuild for the future without first acknowledging that change comes with pain.

“We are open to ideas. We will support all legitimate avenues to engage with any member of the Polytechnic community and utilize every constructive contribution.

“However, we discourage any activity or attempt to reverse the progress so far made. While stakeholders are entitled to the freedom of speech, association and peaceful gathering, it is important to do so within the limits of Nigerian law.

“Accordingly, we will adopt all legally-available means to prevent any breakdown of law and order or disruption of gains already recorded as we reopen the school for academic activities.

“We are passionate about this wonderful opportunity of changing our Rufus Giwa Polytechnic to a leading research institute committed to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology and demand for your enthusiastic support," he said.