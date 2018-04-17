Senate Summons CBN Gov, Ministers Of Defence, Finance Over Alleged $462m Illegal Payment

The Senate has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emifele, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali over alleged withdrawal of $462 million from the Federation Account without the approval of lawmakers. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Mr Sam Anyawu raised alarm about the alleged withdrawal of the funds in a point of order during the plenary of the upper chamber on Tuesday.

Mr. Anyawu, in the point of order, made reference to section 80 (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution which prohibits anyone from withdrawing money from the Federation Account without the consent of the National Assembly.

“Mr President, I have it in good authority that in March 2018, a whopping sum of $462 million was withdrawn from the federation account and paid for helicopters to an American firm called Helicopter Tecno Fights Helicopters and this was done without the approval of the Senate. And I know there was no such request from the Senate.

“As a citizen, senator of this place, I want to find out how this thing was done and I suggest that we invite the CBN governor, the Ministers of Finance and Defence to tell us how this money was withdrawn and paid to an American company without the approval of the Senate,” said the Senator.

The Senate then unanimously agreed to refer the matter to the committee on appropriation to summon the officials and conduct an investigation. Senate OrderPaper

