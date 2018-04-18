ANRP Asks Ambode To Revert To LAWMA System Of Waste Collection

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party has called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to revert the system of waste collection in Lagos State to how it was under Lagos Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, when he assumed office.

The party also said the Lagos government can completely terminate its deal with Visionscope, the new company employed to evacuate waste in the state and return the responsibility to LAWMA.

Yetunde Taiwo Adekunle, spokesperson for the party in Lagos said this in a statement issued in response to claims by the boss of Vision scape boss, Mr. Irvine that he could not give a definite time Lagos Street would be rid of dirt.

Expressing the party’s displeasure at the comments of Irvine, Adekunle said it is unacceptable to hear such comments from a company to whom the environment has been entrusted to, but has clearly failed the state

While pointing out that Lagos state has been in a hazardous environmental mess, Yetunde said that the party was of the belief that Lagos can have an environment free from dirt.

ANRP spokesperson further challenged Visionscape and the Lagos State Government to strategize on the way out and to give a definite time when Lagos Street will be free of dirt again as Lagos is too filthy.