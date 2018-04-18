ANRP Asks Ambode To Revert To LAWMA System Of Waste Collection

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party has called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to revert the system of waste collection in Lagos State to how it was under Lagos Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, when he assumed office. The party also said the Lagos government can completely terminate its deal with Visionscope, the new company employed to evacuate waste in the state and return the responsibility to LAWMA.  

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2018

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party has called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to revert the system of waste collection in Lagos State to how it was under Lagos Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, when he assumed office.

The party also said the Lagos government can completely terminate its deal with Visionscope, the new company employed to evacuate waste in the state and return the responsibility to LAWMA.  

Yetunde Taiwo Adekunle, spokesperson for the party in Lagos said this in a statement issued in response to claims by the boss of Vision scape boss, Mr. Irvine that he could not give a definite time Lagos Street would be rid of dirt.

Expressing the party’s displeasure at the comments of Irvine, Adekunle said it is unacceptable to hear such comments from a company to whom the environment has been entrusted to, but has clearly failed the state

While pointing out that Lagos state has been in a hazardous environmental mess, Yetunde said that the party was of the belief that Lagos can have an environment free from dirt.

ANRP spokesperson further challenged Visionscape and the Lagos State Government to strategize on the way out and to give a definite time when Lagos Street will be free of dirt again as Lagos is too filthy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Blames Jonathan And Others For Country's Woes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I am Running For Second Term The Speech President Buhari Never Delivered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, Others In Closed-Door Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigerians Must Do Anything Possible To Ease Buhari Out In 2019 - Olu Falae
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Maze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate - Senate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Breaking: Police Arrest Sen. Omo Agege At National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Thugs Invade Nigerian Senate Carted Away Mace
Scandal Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Senate Concludes Plenary With 'Replacement' Mace
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Army Declares Five Persons Wanted Over Taraba Killings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME N3.2bn Fraud: NDIC Deputy Director Testifies in Ex-Gov. Kalu's Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Nwude Forged Documents To Sell Forfeited Property - Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad