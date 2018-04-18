Army Declares Five Persons Wanted Over Taraba Killings

Nigerian Army has declared five persons wanted over killings in Takum local government and other parts of Taraba state. Army spokesperson, Texas Chukwu, in a statement released on Wednesday identified the wanted persons as Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko, He urged residents of the state who had useful information about the wanted persons to contact security agencies.  

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2018

Nigerian Army has declared five persons wanted over killings in Takum local government and other parts of Taraba state.

Army spokesperson, Texas Chukwu, in a statement released on Wednesday identified the wanted persons as Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko,

He urged residents of the state who had useful information about the wanted persons to contact security agencies.  

The Army spokesperson also revealed that troops have earlier arrested two alleged masterminds of the killings in the Takum and Ussa local government areas of Taraba he identified as Danjuma and Danasebe Gasama.

Danjuma, also known as American, and Gasama were said to have been arrested on Friday by troops deployed for operation Ayem Akpatuma in a community in Takum, following a tip-off.

However, residents of Taraba have denied report by the army that Danjuma and Gasama are terrorists claiming they are residents of the community.

They also alleged that the army has withdrawn its troops from Takum local government leaving them open to attacks from terrorists. Nigerian Army

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Salkida Says New Information From Boko Haram Indicates 30 Chibok Girls In Custody Still Alive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Senate Calls For Sack Of Security Chiefs Over Killings
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Syria Downs Most Missiles Of US, UK, France, And Russia
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insurgency Female Suicide Bomber Arrested In Maiduguri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Maze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Thugs Invade Nigerian Senate Carted Away Mace
Scandal Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME N3.2bn Fraud: NDIC Deputy Director Testifies in Ex-Gov. Kalu's Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nwude Forged Documents To Sell Forfeited Property - Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Visa Applicant Bags Three Years For Lying About Marital Status
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Salkida Says New Information From Boko Haram Indicates 30 Chibok Girls In Custody Still Alive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I am Running For Second Term The Speech President Buhari Never Delivered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad