Army Declares Five Persons Wanted Over Taraba Killings

Nigerian Army has declared five persons wanted over killings in Takum local government and other parts of Taraba state.

Army spokesperson, Texas Chukwu, in a statement released on Wednesday identified the wanted persons as Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko,

He urged residents of the state who had useful information about the wanted persons to contact security agencies.

The Army spokesperson also revealed that troops have earlier arrested two alleged masterminds of the killings in the Takum and Ussa local government areas of Taraba he identified as Danjuma and Danasebe Gasama.

Danjuma, also known as American, and Gasama were said to have been arrested on Friday by troops deployed for operation Ayem Akpatuma in a community in Takum, following a tip-off.

However, residents of Taraba have denied report by the army that Danjuma and Gasama are terrorists claiming they are residents of the community.

They also alleged that the army has withdrawn its troops from Takum local government leaving them open to attacks from terrorists. Nigerian Army