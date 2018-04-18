Breaking: Police Arrest Sen. Omo Agege At National Assembly

Senator Ovie Omo Agege has been arrested at the premises of the National Assembly by the Police following invasion of the Senate chamber by thugs who snatched the mace minutes after commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that the senator who was on suspension led the thugs who snatched the mace into the premises of National Assembly.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar Bello, led a team of officers who arrested the Senator and took him away from the premises of National Assembly.