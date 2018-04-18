Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade

Human right activist and lawyer, Mr. Femi Aborisade, says President Muhammadu Buhari has lost the constitutional right to continue in office and the National Assembly should immediately begin the process of his impeachment.

Aborisade said this while reacting to the recent attack on members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites during a protest to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja.

Aborisade strongly criticized the police for launching an attack against peaceful protest of Nigerians who were not carrying any weapon. Buhari and Aborisade

“I unequivocally condemn the vicious repression of members of the Shiites by security agents on 16th April 2018, which reportedly led to alleged killings of some of the peaceful protesters and fatal injuries sustained by numerous other protesters,” said Aborisade.

He maintained that the repression of peaceful protesters is unimaginable under a supposed civil rule and in a democratic government, arguing that the APC and Buhari led administration has continued to show that they have no regard for rule of law having disobeyed court order to release Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of IMN and his wife who are in detention.

The activist reiterated that the President must punish those who gave the order for the police to attack the Shiites, otherwise, National Assembly should initiate the process of impeaching the President.

“The PMB-led Federal Government has lost all legitimate rights to remain in power. If PMB lacks the capacity to remove the heads of security agencies who are responsible for the killing of peaceful protesters, the National Assembly should take steps to impeach PMB for the abysmal failure to maintain or guarantee the security of lives.”

“Repression of fundamental rights being experienced under the APC-controlled Federal Government does not justify the sacrifices made by ordinary people who resisted military dictatorship”, Aborisade said.

He also called for the immediate release of El-Zakzakky, his wife and all those who have been arrested and detained in the course of peaceful protests for their release.

Aborisade urged labor movement to immediately step in to defend basic rights of the Shiites to protest peacefully.