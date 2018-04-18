Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade

Aborisade said this while reacting to the recent attack on members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites during a protest to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2018

Human right activist and lawyer, Mr. Femi Aborisade, says President Muhammadu Buhari has lost the constitutional right to continue in office and the National Assembly should immediately begin the process of his impeachment.

Aborisade said this while reacting to the recent attack on members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites during a protest to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja.

Aborisade strongly criticized the police for launching an attack against peaceful protest of Nigerians who were not carrying any weapon. Buhari and Aborisade

“I unequivocally condemn the vicious repression of members of the Shiites by security agents on 16th April 2018, which reportedly led to alleged killings of some of the peaceful protesters and fatal injuries sustained by numerous other protesters,” said Aborisade.

He maintained that the repression of peaceful protesters is unimaginable under a supposed civil rule and in a democratic government, arguing that the APC and Buhari led administration has continued to show that they have no regard for rule of law having disobeyed court order to release Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of IMN and his wife who are in detention.

The activist reiterated that the President must punish those who gave the order for the police to attack the Shiites, otherwise, National Assembly should initiate the process of impeaching the President.

“The PMB-led Federal Government has lost all legitimate rights to remain in power. If PMB lacks the capacity to remove the heads of security agencies who are responsible for the killing of peaceful protesters, the National Assembly should take steps to impeach PMB for the abysmal failure to maintain or guarantee the security of lives.”

“Repression of fundamental rights being experienced under the APC-controlled Federal Government does not justify the sacrifices made by ordinary people who resisted military dictatorship”, Aborisade said.

He also called for the immediate release of El-Zakzakky, his wife and all those who have been arrested and detained in the course of peaceful protests for their release.

Aborisade urged labor movement to immediately step in to defend basic rights of the Shiites to protest peacefully.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I am Running For Second Term The Speech President Buhari Never Delivered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Confirms Prof. James Momoh As NERC Chairman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, Others In Closed-Door Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 'Stop De-Marketing Nigeria', PDP Tells Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Maze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Thugs Invade Nigerian Senate Carted Away Mace
Scandal Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME N3.2bn Fraud: NDIC Deputy Director Testifies in Ex-Gov. Kalu's Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nwude Forged Documents To Sell Forfeited Property - Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Army Declares Five Persons Wanted Over Taraba Killings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Visa Applicant Bags Three Years For Lying About Marital Status
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Salkida Says New Information From Boko Haram Indicates 30 Chibok Girls In Custody Still Alive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I am Running For Second Term The Speech President Buhari Never Delivered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad