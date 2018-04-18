Kidnapped Ondo NURTW Scribe Set Free After Paying N2 Million Ransom

Kayode Agbeyangi, the Secretary of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State has been released, Sahara Reporters learnt.

Mr. Agbeyangi was kidnapped during the weekend by four armed men suspected to be kidnappers on Ilesha/Ibadan road.

The NURTW Secretary was abducted on the express road while transiting his way Lagos State for a private affair. Kayode Agbeyangi, Ondo State NURTW Secretary

The abductors later demanded the sum of N5 million as ransom from his family before his release from their den.

Adebo Jacob, the Ondo State Chairman of the NURTW confirmed the release of Mr. Agbeyangi to journalists in Akure. Mr. Jacob best known as "Idajo" said the NURTW scribe was released few hours ago to the members of the union.

"Yes, Kayode has been set free and we thank God. In fact, the union members are expecting his arrival at our office on the Ado road.

"We want to thank the military men on that road and our boys (members) in the Ilesha route for their understanding and for giving us information on daily basis. Concerning the amount that was paid, i don't want to disclose that for now but you can come over to see me" he said.

Sahara Reporters learnt from a member of the NURTW in the state that a ransom was paid before Mr. Agbeyangi was set free by the kidnappers.

He explained that there were series of negotiations between the families, union and the kidnappers before the NURTW scribe was released from captivity.

"After series of negotiation, we paid the boys (kidnappers) the sum of N2 million and for your information, they asked us to pay N7 million not N5 million as some newspaper reported" the source hinted.