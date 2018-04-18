Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate - Senate

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2018

The Nigeria Senate has reacted to the recent saga involving the missing maze in the assembly.

Confirming the seizure of the mace by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the senate asserted that the seizure of the mace is an attempt to overthrow the arm of the federal government.

The senate called on all security agency to immediately mobilize their personnel in order to retrieve the mace and arrest the Omo-Agege.

Read the full statement below:

*RESPONSE TO TODAY’S INCIDENT IN THE SENATE CHAMBER*

Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

The Senate is now in an Executive session.

An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.

*Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi*

*Senate Spokesperson* Senate Chamber

 

SaharaReporters, New York

