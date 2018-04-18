Nigerian Govt Orders Probe Of Invasion Of National Assembly By Thugs

The Federal Government has expressed shock at the invasion of the National Assembly and the subsequent snatching of the Senate mace by thugs on Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the security agencies have been directed to immediately unravel the circumstances surrounding the breach of security that led to the invasion.

He said the security around the National Assembly complex would also be reinforced to prevent a recurrence. Stolen NASS mace