Nigerians Lambast Senate Over Snatching Of Mace

As expected, Nigerians have taken to the social media to react to the snatching of mace from Senate during plenary by some hoodlums allegedly led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday.

Rather than single Omo-Agege out for condemnations, most Nigerians who commented on the issue on twitter condemned the entire senate.

Many condemned the security lapse that allowed thugs to invade Senate and took the mace among other concerns. Senate

Daddy D.O tweeted “Every senator has about 2 policemen attached to them meaning more than 200 police officers were present when #MaceHijack happened and couldn't stop it.”



RPG tweeted “I saw Sen. Ben Bruce & Sam Egwu running for their lives. Just few thugs invaded the senate and made away with the mace. Distinguished Senators, this is what Nigerians face daily in the hands of policemen, criminals, herdsmen. So you know now #MaceHijack.”



Stolen @StolenMace tweeted “#MaceHijack : I learnt you are all talking about me.”

Daddy D.O also tweeted “Appyas the #MaceHijack is part of a bigger plot by Anti Saraki Senators in the Red Chamber to oust him and Ekweremadu from office. Details unfolding.”DeFash tweeted "Our founding fathers ... might have differed in their methods or tactics or details, but they were united in establishing a viable & progressive country. Some of their successors behaved like spoilt children breaking everything and bringing disorder to the house. #MaceHijack.”

Tolulope tweeted “They said armed hoodlums took the mace...all I see is one man running with the mace and everybody else just watching him...Naija tho!. #MaceHijack.”

Also, Kaycee Nnoka tweeted “No matter how bad things get in this country and things are horribly bad by the way (i dont know if it can get any worse), i will never lose hope in the 'Nigerian dream'...Things will better steadily and it will happen in my time #MaceHijack.



Engr Toba tweeted “If hoodlums could invade the Red Chamber and carry out an attack to the tune of escaping with the #MaceHijack despite the presence of @PoliceNG, where else is safe under their watch?”

Arc Oluwafemi tweeted “Buhari knew all along that something is coming, that's why he left for London...'May we never see it like this again ooo' #MaceHijack.”Aisha tweeted “If Nigeria was a movie genre, she would be tragic comedy cos you wouldn't know whether to laugh or cry #MaceHijack.”PLEASE FOLLOW BACK tweeted “This country is saddening and a huge joke!!!! It keeps giving me multiple reasons as to why I have to leave. I can't remain here for one more year, if not I might lose it. This country issa piece of shit. #Macehijack.”Sen Tunesh tweeted “This are the mature ones @Nass that will always say the New generation are not ready for power and Politic.. But the old generation keep disappointing us.... Shame.... #MaceHijack.”Lekan Abubakar tweeted “The people involved on the #macehijack are yet unknown. The tugs are just for camouflage. If not so, we're the security men sleeping if not that they've received superior orders to stand down?”SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Senator representing Delta West, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was alleged to have led a group of thugs into the red chamber during a plenary session and snatched the mace.