Nigerians Must Do Anything Possible To Ease Buhari Out In 2019 - Olu Falae

The national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Falae has said President Muhammmadu Buhari does not deserve to be re-elected in 2019.

The septuagenarian spoke after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Tuesday.

The website had earlier reported the closed-door meeting between the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the ex-president.

Mr. Falae said the Buhari administration has failed in the areas of national security of economy and the President should not seek re-election in 2019.

The SDP Chairman who said Buhari is his good friend asked Nigerians to come together to stop the President from regaining power in 2019.

Falae said: “I am here to visit Papa Olusegun Obasanjo, former head of military government and former president of Nigeria and who was my boss when I was the Permanent Secretary at the Presidency. I have to come to see him about the affairs of Nigeria.

“The affairs of Nigeria are greater than the political ambition of anybody. So I am here to exchange views with Baba Obasanjo on the affairs of Nigeria. Once upon a time between 1977 and 1979, I worked with him, he was the military Head of State and I was a permanent secretary working with him.

“And we did many things in those days to advance the course of Nigeria and the way things are in Nigeria, I think should come back to see him, to exchange views with him to see whether we can make any contribution towards the elimination of the threat that we are now facing.

“You know and I know that the present government has not done well. The primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives of its citizens. This government is not doing so. People continued to be killed and slaughtered every night.

“Any government that cannot stop that has failed. President Buhari is my friend. Once upon a time, you will recall that I raised his hand at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan asking people to vote for him because he said he would restructure Nigeria.

“So, it is not a personal matter. The truth of the matter is that he has not done well and I was hoping that he himself will look at the situation as a very honest and right-thinking person and do himself and us a favor by saying that in the light of what has happened and giving the state of affairs, he is not going to contest. That’s what I thought he would do but he didn’t do so.

“What I am taking away from here is a confirmation of the fact that most Nigerians are united in wanting a change for the better. In doing whatever is possible to ease out President Buhari for his own sake and for the sake of Nigeria.”