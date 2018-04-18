Omo-Agege Not Behind Theft Of Senate's Mace, Says Lawyer

A lawyer working with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has denied reports that the suspended was the one who stole the mace at the Senate on Wednesday.  The lawyer also said the senator did not encourage anyone to remove the mace.   

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 18, 2018

A lawyer working with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has denied reports that the suspended was the one who stole the mace at the Senate on Wednesday.

 The lawyer also said the senator did not encourage anyone to remove the mace.   

The lawyer who identified himself as Barrister Lucky Ajos said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that contrary to insinuations, the suspended senator went to the National Assembly to work as required of him by the constitution. Police Arrest Sen. Omo Agege At National Assembly |

Ajos said when Omo-Agege arrived at the National Assembly, some senators tried to send him away from the senate while some welcomed him warmly.

He said, “A few champions of the unconstitutional, invalid and tyrannical suspension tried to stop him, but those who opposed it welcomed and protected him throughout the sitting.”

Denying reports that Omo-Agege incited some people to steal the mace, Ajos stated that the allegation was wrong and not true at all.

The lawyer also condemned the statement issued by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, while promising to study the statement and take proper actions.

“Without any investigation, Senator Sabi willfully, deliberately and unfairly made very serious allegations against Senator Omo-Agege on the Mace incident. We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications.”

Stressing the innocence of Omo-Agege on the mace affair, Ajos said the police only took the Senator away to hear his side of the story and he has since been released.

It will be recalled that Senate had resorted to the use of a ‘replacement mace’ to conclude the plenary on Wednesday after thugs took away the original mace.

