Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Maze

The Senate plenary was on Wednesday disrupted after suspected thugs invaded the chamber and made away with the maze.

by Premium Times Apr 18, 2018

The incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the chamber.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed that about 10 suspected thugs who came to the venue with the senator forced their entrance into the chamber.

Seconds later, the thugs ran out of the chamber with the maze causing pandemonium in the Senate.

They left the National Assembly with the maze in a black SUV.

The maze is the symbol of authority of the parliament.

One of the security personnel at the entrance of the National Assembly said the thugs told him and other officers they were with the senator.

“We tired to stop them but they told us they were with him (Omo-Agege),” he said.

The senators are yet to reconvene as at the time of filing this report.

Premium Times

