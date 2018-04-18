Senate Concludes Plenary With 'Replacement' Mace

The Nigerian Senate completed its plenary with a counterfeit Mace on Wednesday after the original one was snatched by a group of thugs who invaded the chamber at the commencement of the plenary

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2018

The Nigerian Senate completed its plenary with a counterfeit Mace on Wednesday after the original one was snatched by a group of thugs who invaded the chamber at the commencement of the plenary.

The Senate resolved to use the replacement mace after an executive meeting held closed door.

The Senate however later claimed that it has recovered the stolen mace.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi told journalists that the mace is in place.

“The session is holding with the mace, the official symbol of authority firmly in place…”

He however contradicted himself when he also said that the Senate has directed the police and DSS to recover the stolen mace within 24 hours.

“The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and the Director General of the State Security Service, Mallam Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.”

The whereabout of the original mace stolen by thugs allegedly led by Omo-Agege remain unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Maze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate - Senate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Thugs Invade Nigerian Senate Carted Away Mace
Scandal Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption EFCC Drags Sekibo, Heritage Bank CEO To Court Over Alleged N605m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Maze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate - Senate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Breaking: Police Arrest Sen. Omo Agege At National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Thugs Invade Nigerian Senate Carted Away Mace
Scandal Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Army Declares Five Persons Wanted Over Taraba Killings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME N3.2bn Fraud: NDIC Deputy Director Testifies in Ex-Gov. Kalu's Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Emerges Spokesperson For Buhari's 2019 Campaign Organization
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Nwude Forged Documents To Sell Forfeited Property - Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Salkida Says New Information From Boko Haram Indicates 30 Chibok Girls In Custody Still Alive
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad