Senate Concludes Plenary With 'Replacement' Mace

The Nigerian Senate completed its plenary with a counterfeit Mace on Wednesday after the original one was snatched by a group of thugs who invaded the chamber at the commencement of the plenary.

The Senate resolved to use the replacement mace after an executive meeting held closed door.

The Senate however later claimed that it has recovered the stolen mace.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi told journalists that the mace is in place.

“The session is holding with the mace, the official symbol of authority firmly in place…”

He however contradicted himself when he also said that the Senate has directed the police and DSS to recover the stolen mace within 24 hours.

“The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and the Director General of the State Security Service, Mallam Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.”

The whereabout of the original mace stolen by thugs allegedly led by Omo-Agege remain unknown as at the time of filing this report.