Stolen Mace: Saraki Commends Senate For Defending Democracy, Rule of Law

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended Senators for standing strongly in defense of democracy and the rule of law with their decision to challenge the hoodlums who attacked the red chambers of the National Assembly during plenary on Wednesday. Saraki who is presently in Washington where he is attending the Spring Meeting of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), applauded the immediate action of the leadership and members of the House of Representatives in proving their unanimity with the red chamber and creating a huge resistance against enemies of democracy.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 18, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended Senators for standing strongly in defense of democracy and the rule of law with their decision to challenge the hoodlums who attacked the red chambers of the National Assembly during plenary on Wednesday.

Saraki who is presently in Washington where he is attending the Spring Meeting of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), applauded the immediate action of the leadership and members of the House of Representatives in proving their unanimity with the red chamber and creating a huge resistance against enemies of democracy.

He said that those who want to destabilize the legislature will be repelled by all parliamentarians. Bukola Saraki

According to Saraki, “I have just been informed that some hoodlums invaded the Senate chambers, forcefully taken away the mace and assaulted some of our Sergeant-at-arms on chamber duties. I am delighted that the Senate stood up to them by disregarding their unreasonable and shameful action and went on with the day’s proceedings as slated in the Order Paper.

“My commendation goes to my deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, other members of the leadership, my colleagues, the leadership and members of the House of Representatives for standing in defense of democracy, parliamentary sanctity, and constitutionalism.

“With the way the Senate has defied those seeking to undermine it, we have sent out a strong signal that we are always ready to defend our constitutional mandate and nothing will deter us from this.

“I associate myself with the comments of the Deputy Senate President that we are ready to get to the roots of this assault on democracy and ensure that those who are responsible, no matter how remote, will be brought to justice."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Stakeholders Kick Against Gbajabiamila's 5th Term Bid
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Why I Accepted To Serve As Spokesman Of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation – Keyamo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption 55 Politicians, High-level Public Officials And Leaders Allegedly Stole N1, 354tr Between 2006 And 2013
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Nigerians Must Do Anything Possible To Ease Buhari Out In 2019 - Olu Falae
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics How I Escaped Being Kidnapped By Thugs Who Took Away Senate's Mace- Sen. Olamilekan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Breaking: Police Arrest Sen. Omo Agege At National Assembly
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Shehu Sani, Saraki, The Thugs, And Idiots In The Senate By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Stakeholders Kick Against Gbajabiamila's 5th Term Bid
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Mace
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal Missing Mace: Omo-Agege Attempting To Overthrow The Senate - Senate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Why I Accepted To Serve As Spokesman Of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation – Keyamo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Thugs Invade Nigerian Senate Carted Away Mace
Scandal Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption 55 Politicians, High-level Public Officials And Leaders Allegedly Stole N1, 354tr Between 2006 And 2013
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Has Lost Constitutional Right To Remain In Power, He Should Be Impeached - Aborisade
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal Senate Concludes Plenary With 'Replacement' Mace
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Sultan Gives Miyetti Allah 2 Months Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer Herdsmen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad