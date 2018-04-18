Stolen Mace: Saraki Commends Senate For Defending Democracy, Rule of Law

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended Senators for standing strongly in defense of democracy and the rule of law with their decision to challenge the hoodlums who attacked the red chambers of the National Assembly during plenary on Wednesday.

Saraki who is presently in Washington where he is attending the Spring Meeting of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), applauded the immediate action of the leadership and members of the House of Representatives in proving their unanimity with the red chamber and creating a huge resistance against enemies of democracy.

He said that those who want to destabilize the legislature will be repelled by all parliamentarians. Bukola Saraki



According to Saraki, “I have just been informed that some hoodlums invaded the Senate chambers, forcefully taken away the mace and assaulted some of our Sergeant-at-arms on chamber duties. I am delighted that the Senate stood up to them by disregarding their unreasonable and shameful action and went on with the day’s proceedings as slated in the Order Paper.



“My commendation goes to my deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, other members of the leadership, my colleagues, the leadership and members of the House of Representatives for standing in defense of democracy, parliamentary sanctity, and constitutionalism.



“With the way the Senate has defied those seeking to undermine it, we have sent out a strong signal that we are always ready to defend our constitutional mandate and nothing will deter us from this.



“I associate myself with the comments of the Deputy Senate President that we are ready to get to the roots of this assault on democracy and ensure that those who are responsible, no matter how remote, will be brought to justice."