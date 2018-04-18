Update: Senators, Reps Hold Joint Session, Give Police, DSS 24hours To Recover Mace

The National Assembly has given the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and Daura Lawal, the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS) 24 hours to recover the mace snatched by a group of thugs who invaded the Senate some minutes after commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

This resolution was made during a joint session of both chambers of National Assembly hurriedly convened at the instance of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, over the incident.

Ekweremadu was presiding over the senate session when the symbol of authority was taken away by yet to be identified thugs.

At the joint session, he briefed lawmakers how the armed thugs stormed the senate chamber in a commando style, beat up the Sargent At Arms who tried to stop them, and even tried to kidnap two senators, before they made away with the mace.

He asked the police boss, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of DSS , Lawal Daura to go after the invaders and ensure that the mace is recovered.

He described the incident as an afront on the parliament and democracy, just as he vowed to get to the root of matter.

Investigation revealed that a protest was organised at the gate of National Assembly to distract the attention of the security.

Immediately after the incident, a spare mace was provided to enable the Senate continue with its sitting.

Ekweremadu and other senators tactically escaped through the emergency doors in order not to be caught up in the melee.

Meanwhile, tension is still high in the premises of the National Assemby as security has been beefed up within the premises.