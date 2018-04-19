Biafra Agitators Hold Protest Over Nnamdi Kanu In London

A group of Biafra agitators are currently holding a protest in London demanding to know the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB.

The protest is ongoing as President Muhammadu Buhari meets with the Queen of England and heads of state of other Commonwealth nations.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions demanding for the whereabouts of Kanu, the missing leader of IPOB.

The protesters were also calling for the conduct of a referendum to determine whether Nigeria should continue to exist as a country. Nnamdi Kanu