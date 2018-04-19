Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue

According to sources the armed men, dressed in military camouflage, invaded the community, shot sporadically and set houses on fire

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2018

Gunmen set about 20 houses on fire during an attack on Naka community in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday.

According to sources the armed men, dressed in military camouflage, invaded the community, shot sporadically and set houses on fire.

Residents of the area have been rendered homeless as a result of the activities of the attackers.

Identity of the gunmen remains unknown, as residents of the community could not tell whether the gunmen are military personnel or terrorist group.

As at the time of filing the report, it is yet to be ascertained if there are any casualties involved in the unfortunate incidence.

PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue

