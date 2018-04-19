Police Recover 457 Illegal Arms In Kogi

The Kogi commissioner of police, Mr. Ali Janga, on Thursday, confirmed the recovery of over 457 arms from unauthorized persons across the state.

Mr. Jang disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of an alleged gunrunner and the recovery of firearms in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said that the arms were recovered from suspected militias, bandits, vigilance groups, neighbourhood watch and other groups and individuals in accordance to the directive of the Inspector General of Police. NIgerian Police Force

He listed the arms retrieved to include 21 AK 47 Rifles, 14 Pump-action gun; eight Double Barrels; 69 Single barrel, 166 Dane guns, 134 locally made pistols, 40 Pistols; one G3 and four Barretta pistols.

In a related development, the Police Command said it had arrested a suspected gurunner, Inusa Abdullahi, 25 and Ibrahim Achimugu, a vigilance group member with firearm.

Confirming the arrest of Mr Achimugu a suspected gunrunner, Mr. Janga said the gunrunner was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) at Obajana.

He said Mr Achimugu confessed to have bought the gun for N11, 000 from one Abdullahi of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The police boss said Mr Abdullahi claimed to have been in the “business” for over 10 years.

Pointing out that the state under his watch would never be a haven for criminals, the commissioner stressed that those with criminal intent should either repent or relocate from the state.

Mr Janga urged members of public to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals living among them.

“I urge all law-abiding citizens of Kogi, who notice anyone in possession of any of the above mentioned firearms or a firearm manufacturer anywhere across the state, to promptly report such persons,” he said.