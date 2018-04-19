Republican Legislators Not Ready To Endorse Trump For Re-election

A large number of Republican Senators have said that they are not ready to endorse and support President Donald Trump’s re-election as they are more focused on other matters at the moment

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2018

A large number of Republican Senators have said that they are not ready to endorse and support President Donald Trump’s re-election as they are more focused on other matters at the moment.

According to interviews CNN had with the legislators, this is as a result of the friction in the relationship caused by the president’s stand on international matters.

When Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn was asked if he'd endorse Trump for re-election, he said, "I don't know what the world is going to look like. But let's say it's not something I've given any thought to. I haven't even thought about that election. I'm worried about the midterm election." Carlos Barria/Reuters

Other lawmakers also shared his sentiment as they did not declare their support for the president or avoided the topic altogether and others have said they were still uncertain the President would stand for re-election.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said, "Look, I'm focused on opioids. And I was just re-elected myself three years ago. So, I'm focused on that."

"That's a little loaded. One: we need to make sure that he's actually moving forward and wants to go after this -- so when he makes a declaration, then I think that would be a time to determine whether there are others (who) run or not." said Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan.

It should be noted that the White House and Trump h have repeatedly said he would seek re-election and he had hired a campaign manager, has been raising money and holding campaign rallies in anticipation of 2020. Unlike past presidents who have waited to announce their re-election bids, Trump made clear immediately after taking office that he's running again.

In a similar development, Senator Jeff Flake, a frequent critic of President Trump, has predicted that there might be a potential primary challenge against the President come 2020. He also said that the support for the president could weaken by the 2020 primary season.

He said, "I wouldn't gauge what support there is a year-and-a-half from now from what support there is now," Flake told CNN. "Certainly, now, this is Donald Trump's party. The base is with him in a big way. Believe me, we all know. But that's not to say that will hold."

