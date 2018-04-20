2019: Christian Group Declares 30 Days Prayers, Fasting Against Buhari

The Chairman of the United Christian Leaders Eagle Eyes Forum (UCLEEF), Pastor Aminchi Habu said what Nigeria needs in 2019 is a leader and not a ruler. He spoke at a news conference held in Abuja on Thursday during which he also announced that his group had declared a 30-day prayer and fasting to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 election.

Apr 20, 2018

He spoke at a news conference held in Abuja on Thursday during which he also announced that his group had declared a 30-day prayer and fasting to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 election.

Habu said this was because Buhari has nothing to offer the country. President Muhammadu Buhari Bloomberg

In a statement he read at the press conference, he said, “The president knows that he has nothing to offer this country. So, he should just maintain his integrity by keeping to his word of doing only one term.

“He failed already, and will surely fail again because nothing will change. It will still be the same group of people. Just because engine oil makes a car run smoothly doesn’t mean it can revive an engine that knocks.

“The president is not a leader anymore but has turned into a ruler. A leader put his people first while a ruler only thinks about himself. Right now, Mr. President is not thinking about the masses but himself only. He just wants to remain in power and not you serve this country, because he cannot.

“We cannot continue like this, and that is why we are urging Nigerians to vote massively against him and retire him forcefully. He has nothing to offer again. Mr. President is known for blaming others for his failures. He blames the PDP for the economic problems in the country, and now he is blaming late Gaddafi for the insecurity problems in the country,” he stated.

The UCLEEF chairman said that the 30-day prayers and fasting had commenced by both Christian and Muslim faithful for a true leader to emerge out of the many aspirants, stressing: “I indulge each and every citizen of this country to awake and save our dear nation. We all have the power, the right, and the choice to make the right and wise decision so that Nigeria will be great again.

“What Nigeria needs is a leader with vision and a mindset to make this nation great. Nigeria needs a leader, not a ruler. Someone who is bold enough to see failure and turn it into success, not someone who will see failure and blame others for it.

“That is why we as a Christian forum with some of our Muslim brothers with like mindset have entered into prayers and fasting that before we reach the middle of the year, that is June, a true leader will emerge out of the many aspirants”.

 “The APC is claiming that PDP failed and is the cause of all the failure in this present government. Well, how can the government perform effectively when all those that are supposed to help it work better are among those that make the previous government failed? It’s like buying a new car and instead of using a new engine oil, you decided to use the condemned one from your old car, you cannot blame the car if it develops a fault.

“And now we hear the president blaming Gaddafi for all the killings happening in the country. Well, it’s not surprising because the president is known for blaming others for his failure. He blames PDP for the economic problems in the country and now he is blaming Gaddafi a dead man for insecurity problems in the country.

“Next he will blame car manufacturers for all the accidents happening on our roads due to how bad the roads are, or even blame Textbooks authors for the failure in our academic system, or blame Kanji dam for the electricity problem.

“Even if those people are from outside the country, it is still the fault of the president as the commander in chief of the armed forces of Nigeria. He closed those places that are supposed to be open, like the border of Cotonou, and left so many loopholes for infiltration. It is just like a man having a house, you didn’t fence it, and you decided not to close your doors and windows at night without any security.

“You can’t blame anybody if armed robbers enter and create havoc in your house and of course, no one will pity you because you brought it upon yourself due to your carelessness and negligence. Since the president doesn’t know how to protect the country, he should not blame anyone for his inability to keep his children safe as the father of the nation.”

SaharaReporters, New York

