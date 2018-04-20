2019: Ebonyi Gives Civil Servants A Day Off For Voters' Registration

The Ebonyi State government has declared April 20 a public holiday to enable the civil servants in its employ register to vote in the ongoing continous registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2018

Hygenius Nwokwu, Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government who announced this in a statement said Governor Dave Umahi wishes to enable everyone participates in the 2019 elections, thus giving all state workers a day off work to be part of the ongoing Continuous Voters' Registration exercise. 

He stressed that the governor is acting in line with Section (2), subsection (2) of the Public Holidays Act. 

He said, “the governor declared one day work-free day to avail all civil servants in the state opportunity to participate in the important exercise.” 

“This is to enable public and civil servants to go home, register and obtain their PVCs in the ongoing voter registration exercise.” 

The SSG added that the governor is deeply concerned about the success of the registration exercise in the state and is committed to ensuring that all eligible voters in the state register and collect their PVCs ahead of 2019 elections. 

He admonished all civil servants in the state to make judicious use of the holiday by registering and obtaining their voter cards. Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Guardian Nigeria

