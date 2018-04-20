Niger Delta Youths Poorer Under Buhari - Group

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2018

Some Niger Delta activists under the aegis of National Assembly of Ex-Militants (NAE) said youths in the oil-producing region have become poorer under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Acting National Coordinator of the group, Ibifuro Pureheart, who said this in a statement, asserted that Niger Delta youths “cannot afford another four years of Buhari’s poverty-ridden regime or else we would all die.”

He said, “Buhari’s alleged pursuit of ethnic agenda had left Niger Delta youths poorer than he met them, whereas the President focused more on developing northern youths at the detriment of their counterparts in the Niger Delta region.

“The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was left in the hands of the members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to polarize the youth of the All Progressives Congress in the region. The President has shown enough disdain for those who worked for him, while patronizing his political enemies.

“We cannot afford another four years of Buhari’s poverty-ridden regime or else we would all die. The poverty being spread currently brings hopelessness and death upon fellow citizens. It is time we tell Nigerians the truth. Even though the President had our support, we are now calling on the people of the region to chart a new course.

“Buhari has disappointed us, we spent our fortunes to bring him to power, we invested our psyche and emotions yet, we have nothing to show for it. With our PVC, we are ready to sack him in 2019.

“Power resides in the citizens and we shall sustain the campaign to boot Buhari out of office in 2019. He’s a huge failure and it is time to bring a more trustworthy leader on board.” President Muhammadu Buhari

SaharaReporters, New York

