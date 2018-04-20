Nigerians In U.S. Are Hardworking – Consul General

The Consul General of Nigeria to the United States of America, Mr. Kayode Laro has said that Nigerians who are living in the United States of America are very hardworking people.

Weighing in to the controversy trailing the recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Laro expressed that the Consulate is proud of the activities of Nigerians to the U.S and happy about their various contributions to the country and their homeland. Kayode Laro

He said “As a Consulate, we are extremely proud of our citizens here and that’s why we engage closely with them and we know what they do. Nigerians here in Georgia are definitely law-abiding, hardworking and they contribute to enhancing the image of Nigeria, their country, through their actions. Nigerians are really doing a lot here. We have Nigerians running NGOs and with the recognition within the State of Georgia and so on.”

“They are highly united under different organizations and we have an umbrella body, which is called the ‘Organization of Nigerians in Georgia’. This umbrella body accommodates all or a good number of the various Nigerian organizations and associations in the State of Georgia. I have been around all those states and I have to encourage them to do similar things.”

He then spoke about the cases of ‘deviant Nigerians’, which he described as small.

He said, “Occasionally, there will be the case of someone getting arrested for drunk driving or driving under the influence of one thing or the other. But one would not take it lightly because everybody has to keep within the law and by and large, the majority of Nigerians are really law-abiding.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had at the Commonwealth leaders meeting in London said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy and want everything for free, a comment which caused a major uproar on the social media and have been condemned by politicians and youth groups.