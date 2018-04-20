Shehu Sani Urges Buhari To Apologize To Nigerian Youths

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Comrade Shehu Sani, in a Facebook post on Friday, urged president Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the controversial statement he made about a lot of Nigerian youths being lazy. In addition, the Senator said the President should tell Nigerian youths what he has done for them and what he will do for them in the future.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2018

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Comrade Shehu Sani, in a Facebook post on Friday, urged president Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the controversial statement he made about a lot of Nigerian youths being lazy.

In addition, the Senator said the President should tell Nigerian youths what he has done for them and what he will do for them in the future.

Senator Sani’s post reads: “The President should simply withdraw the statement on the youths and apologize, and tell them what he will do for them in addition to what he had done for them. The President spin-doctors are trying to spray fragrances on the feces and lace the dung with olive oil, it’s absurd. The President is a human being, he can gaffe and should be forgiven and should not be sent to the political guillotine.

“As for the Youths, the challenge is to pick the baton and lead and stop holding the Alsatian Dogs of the political elite. The President echoes the perception of the bourgeoisie power elites, the youths must rise against it.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had at the Commonwealth leaders meeting in London said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy and want everything for free, a comment which caused a major uproar on the social media and have been condemned by politicians and youth groups. Senator-Elect Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central The Nation, Nigeria

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Presidency Defends Buhari's 'Lazy Nigerian Youths' Comment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Why I Accepted To Serve As Spokesman Of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation – Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 55 Politicians, High-level Public Officials And Leaders Allegedly Stole N1, 354tr Between 2006 And 2013
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Escaped Being Kidnapped By Thugs Who Took Away Senate's Mace- Sen. Olamilekan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Stakeholders Kick Against Gbajabiamila's 5th Term Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Investigates Sen. Kwankwaso Over Diversion Of N3.08bn LGs' Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Lifestyle Chimamanda Adichie: How I Was Sexually Assaulted At Age 17
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Stolen Senate Mace: Names of Suspected Thugs Released
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Presidency Defends Buhari's 'Lazy Nigerian Youths' Comment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money Laundering How Chinese Businessman Tried To Smuggle $300,000 Outside Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Frozen Account: EFCC Floors Fayose At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019: Why I Accepted To Serve As Spokesman Of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation – Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Metuh’s Claim Of Ill Health Doubtful – Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery: Police Arraign Hotel Proprietor, Workers, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, My Generation Was Given Nothing; Yours Had Everything But Destroyed Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Sex Scandal: OAU Suspends Prof Akindele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Biafra Agitators Hold Protest Over Nnamdi Kanu In London
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad