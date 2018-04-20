Shehu Sani Urges Buhari To Apologize To Nigerian Youths

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Comrade Shehu Sani, in a Facebook post on Friday, urged president Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the controversial statement he made about a lot of Nigerian youths being lazy.

In addition, the Senator said the President should tell Nigerian youths what he has done for them and what he will do for them in the future.

Senator Sani’s post reads: “The President should simply withdraw the statement on the youths and apologize, and tell them what he will do for them in addition to what he had done for them. The President spin-doctors are trying to spray fragrances on the feces and lace the dung with olive oil, it’s absurd. The President is a human being, he can gaffe and should be forgiven and should not be sent to the political guillotine.

“As for the Youths, the challenge is to pick the baton and lead and stop holding the Alsatian Dogs of the political elite. The President echoes the perception of the bourgeoisie power elites, the youths must rise against it.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had at the Commonwealth leaders meeting in London said a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy and want everything for free, a comment which caused a major uproar on the social media and have been condemned by politicians and youth groups. Senator-Elect Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central