Snatched Mace: Police, SSS Have Cases To Answer – ANRP

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has said that the Inspector General of the Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Director General of the State Security service, Mr. Lawal Dura Musa have cases to answer in relation to last Wednesday’s invasion of the premises of the National Assembly and forceful snatching of the mace at the Senate by a group of hoodlums.

The party said this in a statement signed and released by its National Spokesman, Mr. Sesugh Akume on April 19.

Mr. Akume said: “The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party is grossly embarrassed at the shameful occurrence at the Nigerian Senate yesterday whereby the mace, the symbol of the Senate's authority was seized and taken away by intruders. At the center of this abominable act is Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC Senator from Delta Central who was suspended by the Senate for 90 legislative days. The Senate may have been wrong in suspending a member for 90 days. Rule 67(4) states that a Senator may be suspended for a maximum of 14 days.” Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party

The party lamented that men, claimed to have been led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, invaded the red chamber, snatched the mace and were able to get out of the National Assembly without being apprehended by the security men on duty.

“The suspension notwithstanding, the Sergeant-at-Arms and the security operative(s) in charge of the National Assembly and the Senate have a case to answer for allowing a 'suspended' Senator access to the Senate Chambers. In this matter, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS) and their respective officers in charge of the FCT also have case s to answer.”

Mr Akume also raised some queries on the invasion: “How was it that thugs in t-shirts were allowed access to the Senate Chambers, seeing the scrutiny citizens on legitimate business at the National Assembly go through to have access to the premises? How were 5 persons able to overpower the entire security personnel at the National Assembly and make away with the mace? How were they able to leave the premises? The mace is said to have been 'found' elsewhere at the City Gate. How were they able to beat traffic lights and the entire security within the Federal Capital City to go so far away?”

Citing a subsisting Appeal Court judgment in the matter Bauchi State House of Assembly v. Rifkatu Samson Danna where the court concluded that only a court of law or the constituency can order the can order the removal or suspension of a legislator, the party said the Senate was wrong in its suspension of the senator.

But this, the party said did not mean Senator Omo-Agege should not have taken the law into his hands forcing himself into the Senate Chambers after claiming to have sued the Senate to court on account of the suspension.

“The Senator whom it was at first said was arrested and in police custody later bragged that he was never arrested and shared images of his being a free man. There is no evidence that the thugs have been apprehended and being charged to court.

“The 19-year civil rule we have today was fought and won with much sacrifice. Members of the political class seem to take this fact and our institutions for granted. This travesty, ANRP a Party built on the ethos of respect, morality, accountability, and transparency will not allow to subsist, and will resist with all vehemence. The issues and questions raised must be addressed.”

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the mace that was snatched from the Senate during a plenary session has been returned after it was found under a flyover bridge in Abuja.