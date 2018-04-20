What Will Happen If Buhari Fails To Stop Boko Haram And Herdsmen Attacks - Prof. Soyinka

Nigeria's literary icon, Prof. Wole Soyinka has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure stoppage of ongoing killings by herdsmen and return of all internally displaced persons back to their homes by the end of July to ensure Nigeria's food security is not put at risk.

The Nobel Laureate made this known in Osun state at the inauguration of the 2018 Ife Festival of Foods and Identity. Professor Wole Soyinka

Speaking at the festival, Soyinka said: “And my message to all those who are concerned is that between the launching of this logo and festival today and the outward manifestation of the festival itself (end of July), we should have seen signs that this battle between the sword and the ploughshare is reversed.

“Nigerians would be given fulfillment as a people of culture, peace and harmony, if the instruments of war and destruction are transformed into instruments of production and creativity.”

He warned that if the federal government failed to stop the various gruesome killings happening in the country, the administration of Buhari would be described as a complete failure.

He noted that farmers who are the food producers are the ones mostly affected by the violent activities of the herdsmen and Boko Haram and that if the situation is not dealt with, Nigeria’s food security could be put at risk.

“Between the annunciation of this festival and the manifestation of the festival itself, we want to see from this government a reversal of a seeming triumph of the gun; and if that has not taken place, let us not lie to ourselves, it means we have no government.

“If those who had been displaced, the farmers who have been displaced in their hundreds from various parts of this nation, especially the North, if those farmers have not been taken back and restored to their productive environment, then it means we have no government.

“Let us all join hands to beat the sword, the guns into ploughshares.”