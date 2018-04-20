Why African Youths Are Finding It Hard, Tony Elumelu

The chairman of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, has said that government policies have become major hindrances to successes of endeavors of youths in Africa. He spoke at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2018

The chairman of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, has said that government policies have become major hindrances to successes of endeavors of youths in Africa.

He spoke at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

According to him, youths in Africa are “determined, energetic, hungry to succeed and make a difference and are extremely intelligent,” but he noted “the environment makes it difficult for them to succeed.” Tony Elumelu Tony Elumelu Foundation

Elumelu said African governments must make the youths a priority in their various endeavors. 

He said “Governments need to understand that if we prioritize the young ones and make the operating environment conducive, they would be able to optimize the required intellects, they would do well and we would be able to solve some of the problems in the continent

“So, regulation is major, intellectual property is very important, incentivizing investors are all factors that will help us address these issues.

“Digital connectivity is a major issue in Africa and you can’t fix it if you don’t have reliable access to electricity. So, if we want to truly address the issue of the digital economy in Africa, these challenges have to be fixed.”

He added that if the issues of policy were dealt with investors would rush down to Africa.

This is coming two days after Nigerians faulted President Buhari on a comment he made saying a lot of Nigerians are lazy and are relying on the fact that Nigeria is an oil-rich country to get things from the government for free.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy We Don’t Need Your Help On Our Debts, Adeosun Tells World bank
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Business 4th Mainland bridge: We will name investors in June, Lagos govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion How To Solve The Niger Delta Problem
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Anti-Corruption War: Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Reconnects To The Egmont Group
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Nigerian Businesses Remain Locked Up In Ghana Despite Police Directive
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Guinness Nigeria: Profit Heads For 9-Year Low
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Lifestyle Chimamanda Adichie: How I Was Sexually Assaulted At Age 17
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Stolen Senate Mace: Names of Suspected Thugs Released
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Presidency Defends Buhari's 'Lazy Nigerian Youths' Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Laundering How Chinese Businessman Tried To Smuggle $300,000 Outside Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Frozen Account: EFCC Floors Fayose At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Metuh’s Claim Of Ill Health Doubtful – Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019: Why I Accepted To Serve As Spokesman Of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation – Keyamo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, My Generation Was Given Nothing; Yours Had Everything But Destroyed Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery: Police Arraign Hotel Proprietor, Workers, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Biafra Agitators Hold Protest Over Nnamdi Kanu In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Sex Scandal: OAU Suspends Prof Akindele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad