Nigerian Lawmakers Sleeping On Duty - Onitsha Community

The people of Adazi Enu town, Onitsha, Anambra state, have lamented that most of the current politicians holding offices in Nigeria have nothing to offer the people.

They particularly cited the example of members of National Assembly who they noted only go to the Senate and House of Representatives to sleep.

This was made known by one of the leaders of the community when presidential hopeful, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, made a quick stop over at the community.

"Go to our Senate and House of Reps, you will see aged politicians sleeping here and there while they kill the destinies of our youths," one of the leaders of the community said.

The indigenes and community leaders who were were happy to receive Mr. Sowore, also lamented that it was a pity that the nation's president in far away London could tarnish the image of Nigerian youths by telling the whole world that they are lazy.

"We believe Nigerian youths will never and will no longer be lazy anymore.", one of the leaders said.

Speaking further, the people commended the presidential aspirant and promised to give him all the necessary supports that he deserves to take back Nigeria from the hands of the failed and corrupt leaders, adding that the era of money politics has gone. Victor Umeh