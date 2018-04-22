Restructuring Will Help Solve Problems Confronting Nigeria, Says Gani Adams

Otunba Gani Adams, the Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has again reiterated the need to restructure Nigeria. Adams said restructuring will help Nigeria overcome her socio-economic and political challenges.

He spoke at the weekend in Akure during a grand reception organised to honour him as 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Youbaland.

Sahara Reporters reported that Adams was installed in January as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Otunba Adams explained that restructuring of Nigeria would give birth to independent candidature and remove godfatherism in the political system of the country. He added that the southwest region was very determined in ensuring that Nigeria is equitably restructured. Otunba Gani Adams

He noted that Nigeria is passing through challenges because some of the political leaders does not want restructuring.

"One thing I am sure of is that the Yoruba, as a bloc in Nigeria, are determined to ensure that this country is equitably restructured. And there is no going back because that is the only way this country can survive.

"Nigeria is going through various crises today because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring. But, I want to assure this gathering that by God's Grace, whether now or in the future, this country will be restructured".

According to Adams, restructuring would guarantee security and peace in Nigeria and also tackle all other societal ills.

The Aare Onakakanfo also said if Nigeria is restructured, there would be an end to over dependent on the central goverment for allocation.

"if this country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality of security, the wanton killings of Nigerians will stop automatically. If this country is restructured economically, no Finance Commissioner will be going to Abuja every month to collect pittance in the name of monthly allocation.

"If this country is restructured equitably, the current revenue sharing formula in which the Federal Government collects 52.68% of centrally-collected revenues in the Federation Account, leaving States and Local Governments with 26.72% and 20.60% will stop.

"If this country is restructured politically, responsible politicking, through independent candidature, will be introduced into our polity which will automatically knockout god fatherism from our politics".

He maintained that it would be difficult for Nigeria to become an economic and political giant without restructuring. Adams maintained that restructuring is the only thing that can ensure the survival of an egalitarian society like Nigeria economically.

"That is why we are agitating that Nigeria must be restructured and our political and economic powers must derive legitimacy from the people.

"We can resolve every problem confronting us by giving every region the opportunity to develop in their own pace, thus, this will give birth to competition and emulation by every region in the country," Adams said.