2019: Soyinka Urges Vigilance Over 'Forces Of Coalition'

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has asked Nigerians to look at the track record of politicians to enable them know those who are genuine and can be trusted as candidates in the 2019 presidential election.

Prof. Soyinka said this while speaking at Gani Fawehinmi’s 80th posthumous birthday held in Lagos on Sunday.

He advised Nigerians to watch out for people 'recycling themselves and forming coalition to impose their will on Nigerians.

“And so I find it ironic that those who’ve proved themselves the enemies of democracy who’ve really taken, they’ve really committed acts, not just negligence, but actually inaugurated certain policies which contributed to our being at this point again are once again coming out and positioning themselves as saviours, as messiahs, as the sole possible rescue mission that this nation can even dream of, a nation of nearly 200 million people.

“Those who inaugurated so-called constitutional amendment programmes, total charades, to assist them to continue to run, which has been scuttled by the direction known as tenure elongation, third term, etcetera for which the entire national treasury was almost bankrupted.

“And suddenly, here they are they are forming coalitions all over the place, once again, confusing people.

“Who are the genuine leaders, who are those that we can trust? The answer to that is very simple: look at their track records. That’s all, ”Soyinka said.