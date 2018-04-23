My House Under Police Siege, Dino Melaye Cries Out

A combined team of mobile and regular police officers are laying siege to the Abuja home of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, in the Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory.

The senator who made this known via his twitter handle said “Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile policemen have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja. All roads leading to House have been cordoned off, as heavy mobile policemen blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around The house.”

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the senator was arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government by officials of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

He was briefly detained apparently based on information that he was on the wanted list of the police. But rather than take the senator into custody, the police instead reportedly distanced themselves from the arrest.

Mr Melaye was subsequently allowed to walk away from the NIS officials.‎

However, it was not clear why the police are now at the senator's home.