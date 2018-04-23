Police Confirm 4 Dead In Bama Mosque Suicide Attack

Borno Police Command has confirmed four dead and eight injured in the suicide bomb attack that rocked a mosque at Bama local government area of the state on Sunday. ‎

Confirming the casualties from the attack, police spokesperson, DSP Edet Okon, in a statement issued on Sunday said two female suicide bombers infiltrated into Ajilari area in Bama town and launched a bomb attack on residents observing morning (Asuba) prayers.

The police spokesperson said the bombers detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies on entering the mosque, thus killing themselves and two other male victims.

According to information gathered from residents, the attack took place at about 5:15am Sunday morning where the two suicide bombers detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped to their body when some Muslim Ummah were in the middle of prayers. Nigeria Police