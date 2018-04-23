Police Confirm 4 Dead In Bama Mosque Suicide Attack

Confirming the casualties from the attack, police spokesperson, DSP Edet Okon, in a statement issued on Sunday said two female suicide bombers infiltrated into Ajilari area in Bama town and launched a bomb attack on residents observing morning (Asuba) prayers

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2018

Borno Police Command has confirmed four dead and eight injured in the suicide bomb attack that rocked a mosque at Bama local government area of the state on Sunday. ‎ 

Confirming the casualties from the attack, police spokesperson, DSP Edet Okon, in a statement issued on Sunday said two female suicide bombers infiltrated into Ajilari area in Bama town and launched a bomb attack on residents observing morning (Asuba) prayers.  

The police spokesperson said the bombers detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies on entering the mosque, thus killing themselves and two other male victims. 

According to information gathered from residents, the attack took place at about 5:15am Sunday morning where the two suicide bombers detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped to their body when some Muslim Ummah were in the middle of prayers. Nigeria Police

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption BREAKING: Dino Melaye Released
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Hausa, Yoruba Youths Clash In Akure Over Invasion Of Market By Masquerades
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram, Herdsmen More Powerful Than Nigerian Govt - CAN President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Roasted As Police Watch In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram What Will Happen If Buhari Fails To Stop Boko Haram And Herdsmen Attacks - Prof. Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Buhari’s Integrity Not Enough To Lead Nigeria - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Dino Melaye Released
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Sleeping On Duty - Onitsha Community
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Probes Saraki’s Aide, Wife Over Ghost Worker Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Hausa, Yoruba Youths Clash In Akure Over Invasion Of Market By Masquerades
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Nigerian Youths Are Lazy: A Response To President Muhammadu Buhari By Binzak Azeez
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Moghalu Appointed Head, Communications & Advocacy, Africa Risk Capacity / UN WFP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Ministers Didn't Shun US - Nigeria Investment Forum - Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram, Herdsmen More Powerful Than Nigerian Govt - CAN President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Student Counsel Finally Speaks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Falana Advocates Renaming Of Streets Named After Colonial Administrators
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad