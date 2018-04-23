Why Did You Describe Yourself As "Wife" In Your Twitter Bio? Adichie Asks Clinton

Celebrated author, Chimamanda Adichie has asked former US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton why she chose to describe herself as a 'wife' in her twitter bio.

The Nigerian author and Clinton were part of the speakers at the PEN World Voices Festival lecture, which held at Cooper Union, Manhattan, on Sunday.

“In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother. And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband,” Adichie asked Clinton while interviewing her. Chimamanda Adichie

Bill Clinton’s Twitter bio described himself as “Founder, Clinton Foundation and 42nd President of the United States,” in his twitter bio.

Twitter bio is space on the social media platform where users are allowed to describe themselves in 140 characters.

While giving her reaction to Adichie inquiry, Clinton said she was going to change her Twitter bio.

“When you put it like that, I’m going to change it,” she smiled as she said adding that personal and professional achievement should be celebrated by women.

Speaking further, Clinton taking a cue from the words of the late former First Lady Barbara Bush, said: “At the end of the day, it won’t matter if you got a raise, it won’t matter if you wrote a great book, if you are not also someone who values relationships,” Jezebel reports.

She added, “It shouldn’t be either/or. It should be that if you are someone who is defining yourself by what you do and what you accomplish, and that is satisfying, then more power to you. That is how you should be thinking about your life, and living it. If you are someone who primarily defines your life in relationship to others, then more power to you, and live that life the way Barbara Bush lived that life, and how proud she was to do it.

“But I think most of us as women in today’s world end up in the middle. Wanting to have relationships, wanting to invest in them, nurture them, but also pursuing our own interests.”