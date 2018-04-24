Bakers Association Protest FG Multiple Taxation, Threaten To Withdraw Services

The bakers numbering over a hundred on Tuesday during the protest in Asaba, Delta state capital demanded the immediate reduction of flour from millers, saying that the levy that was introduced in 2012 was domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the purpose of development of cassava bread

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, (AMBCN), South East and South South chapters have protested against what they called Federal Government's 15% levy collection on wheat importation and multiple taxation with a threat to withdraw its services.

The bakers numbering over a hundred on Tuesday during the protest in Asaba, Delta state capital demanded the immediate reduction of flour from millers, saying that the levy that was introduced in 2012 was domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the purpose of development of cassava bread.

The placard carrying protesters with various inscriptions such as "Notice of Imminent Bakers Services Withdrawn is Hereby Served", FG Save Our Industry From Total Collapse, We Are The Second Largest Employers of Labour After FG", 50 kg Flour in Tanzania is N4, 500, But in Nigeria, it is N11, 000", lamented the high cost of sugar and flour in Nigeria in comparison to other African countries.

Speaking at the protest ground, the leader of the protesters and National Secretary of the Association, Jude Okafor, lamented that the federal government policy has negative effects on the bakers across the country, and warned that should the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration fails to address their demands, they will have no option than to withdraw their services nationwide.

According to Mr. Okafor, six years on, the initiative has clearly failed as all the components of the laudable programme have been abandoned but the bakers are still made to pay the N1, 000 levy.

"The fund was to be used to for the development of cassava bread which includes training, equipping of 5, 000 bakers, six in each of the 774 local councils in the country. The terminal date for the first period is 2016, as we speak only 1, 584 bakers have been trained, only 151 bakers have been partially equipped in a very unacceptable circumstances which even grossly violated the disadvantageous MoU entered between the Ministry of Agriculture and Bank of Industry."

While tasking the federal government to as a matter urgency reduce the prices of the commodities in consonance with the present exchange rate of naira to the dollar and high cost of diesel which were the factors that influenced the increase then. Mr. Okafor called for the use of the accumulated money domiciled in CBN to train and empower 20, 000 master bakers in the country.

"The federal and state governments must put a stop to the multiple vexatious taxations, we are already considering the option of embarking on strike after the next National Executive Council meeting which comes up shortly, should the government refused to address our grievances." Okafor threatened.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Kano Hisbah Board Receives 50 Cases Of Prostitution And Missing Children In Three Weeks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Shiites Take Corpse Of Member Killed By Police To Human Rights Commission
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights ‘Quacks, Charlatans’ Being Employed To Replace Us, Striking Health Workers Raise Alarm
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights U.S. Rates Nigeria Low On Respect For Human Rights
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Group Seeks Withdrawal Of 'Jonathan's N100 Note' From Circulation
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
ACTIVISM Soyinka, Falana, Sowore Celebrate Gani Fawehinmi At 80
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Moving Police Vehicle, Lands In Hospital
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking : Dino Surrenders, Detained At Police SARS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Re-Arrest Melaye In Hospital After Escape From Vehicle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Energy Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Dino Melaye Released
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Two New Top Officials For NIA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME We Raided Magu's Farm For Money- Dismissed NAF Officer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections I have Cars, Houses, I Won’t Steal If I'm Elected Governor - Senator Adeleke
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Delta Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Tension At Signature House As Police, Dino's Protesters Set To Clash in Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Integrity Not Enough To Lead Nigeria - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption My House Under Police Siege, Dino Melaye Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad