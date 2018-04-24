Ex Gov. Oshiomhole Divides South-South APC

The South-south zone of the All Progressives Congress, is in crisis over the reported endorsement of former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole , as the consensus candidate of the zone for the national chairmanship position of the ruling party.

But another report also indicated that after the meeting, some of the party leaders rejected the endorsement on the claims that they were ambushed to support the former governor at the zonal meeting of APC leaders where the decision was allegedly taken.

They further said that it was not in the power of the national vice chairman to call for any zonal meeting without getting permission from the party National chairman who is also from the zone. Adams Oshiomole

Disagreeing with the resolution of the zonal meeting, Rivers State Chairman of APC, Chief Davies Ikanya, said that the party leaders were ambushed by the national vice chairman adopt a pre conceived candidates which he already made up his mind on.

Ikanya said: “Even when someone raised a motion, asking him to disqualify himself from the meeting, having shown bias, he ignored it and sat there, and is now saying there was a decision. We want you to know that out of six states, four states are saying it was an ambush; it is not acceptable. There was no resolution.

“We have said every person is free to run for an election. We stand by the resolution of the NEC, that there is a waiver. The national chairman can re-contest if he so wishes. Anybody from the zone can contest. Whatever has come out of this meeting is a farce. It is not binding on anybody.

“It is null and void, because four states are saying no. Just one and half, Edo and some fraction of Delta, are the people saying they have a vote. This is not democracy. The majority view is that there was no consensus on any candidate.”

While agreeing with Ikanya, the chairman of the party in Bayelsa state, Tiwei Orunimighe, described the move by the national vice chairman as fraudulent.

Also reacting to the endorsement of the former governor, the Cross River state APC chairman, Etim John, said, “As regards what happened here, I stand to dissociate myself. Whatever resolution so adopted is null and void.”