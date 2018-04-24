Falana Asks N/Assembly To Probe Buhari's Withdrawal Of $496m From ECA

The presidency had confirmed that Buhari gave anticipatory approval for the withdrawal $496million to the United States to pay for Tucano Aircrafts

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Human rights lawyer and activist, Barrister Femi Falana, has urged the National Assembly to investigate the unconstitutional withdrawal of $496million from the excess crude account (ECA)  by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, said, “Since 1999, anticipated approvals have been the order of the day.

“Presidents (Olusegun) Obasanjo, (Umaru) Yar’Adua and (Goodluck) Jonathan were alleged to have spent N1.5trillion without parliamentary approval. We thought that that era had gone for good.

“The National Assembly should investigate the withdrawal with a view to stopping the executive”.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

