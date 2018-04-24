I'm Not A Desperate Politician - Atiku

“If I am desperate, I wouldn’t have stepped down for M.K.O Abiola in 1993 presidential race,” said Atiku who has already declared interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2019 general election

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is not a desperate politician.

He argued that if he was desperate, he wouldn’t have stepped down for M.K.O Abiola in 1993 presidential race.

“If I am desperate, I wouldn’t have stepped down for M.K.O Abiola in 1993 presidential race,” said Atiku who has already declared interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2019 general election.

He spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa morning programme on Tuesday. Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said, “In 1993, I contested with M.K.O Abiola. I later withdrew from the race. In 1999, I was elected a governor of Adamawa state, then invited to be Nigeria’s vice president, under Olusegun Obasanjo.”

Atiku said in 1997, he contested against the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, “To show the world that I have the right to contest and I did that to satisfy my conscience”.

“All the times I have been contesting for the presidency, I have been opportune only once to be presented to Nigerians as a candidate,” he said, adding that the remaining times, he ended up only at the primary election.

“I could have become Nigeria’s president in 2003 when virtually, all the state governors then, rallied support for me to contest which I declined. I am not desperate to be president as some Nigerians view it.

“As a former vice president, I am opportune to know things. If I am opportune to be elected as a president, I will accomplish my mission by reviving the economy, by making Nigeria an investor’s haven.

“The present administration discouraged investors into the country because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate policies is too tedious for investors. CBN has three different exchange rate policies, which is not supposed to be.

“If elected Nigeria’s president, I will expand the nation’s source of wealth to cater for the growing youth population in the country. Nigeria can justify my claims, going by the number of youths that are working in my industries across the country.

