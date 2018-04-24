Mace Debacle: Security Beefed Up At National Assembly

Security has been beefed up in and around the National Assembly following the invasion and snatching of Senate's mace last week's Wednesday by suspected thugs

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Security has been beefed up in and around the National Assembly following the invasion and snatching of Senate's mace last week's Wednesday by suspected thugs.

Security operatives in uniform and mufti were drafted to the main entrances of the two chambers to prevent unauthorized person from gaining access.

A mini broadcast studio has been created within the complex located in the three arms zone, Abuja for announcements warning visitors and staff not to loiter around the lobby.

Also vehicles were not allowed to enter through the back gate, popularly known as Villa Gate.

The Senate and House of Representatives are currently in a closed-door session.

A group of hoodlums had last week accompanied suspended senator,  Ovie Omo-Agege to the senate chamber and forcefully snatched the mace which served as symbol of authority for the upper legislative chamber.

There have been a public outrage and condemnations of the incident, which has been described as desecration of the hallowed chamber. National Assembly

